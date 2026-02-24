Flip Steam Next Fest on its head by checking out Table Flip Simulator!

If you’ve been to an anime convention with a good free to play arcade, you might’ve run across a Japanese exclusive arcade game named Cho Chabudai Gaeshi. It’s certainly something you won’t see in the US. Players have 60 seconds slam their hands onto a plastic table to scare digital on lookers, before closing out the scene by upending a plastic table sending crashing through the environment and hoping to cause all sorts of causes.

I’m going to infer that the team at Yummy Yummy Tummy have also played the title as their upcoming PC named Table Flip Simulator certainly utilizes similar mechanics. Although to give the YYT some credit, they certainly have added some twists in their iteration of the title. In fact if you’ve played Cho Chabudai Gaeshi, you should probably check out Table Flip Simulator to see if it is a pale imitation of the 2009 arcade title from Taito.

The demo is available for the duration of the latest entry of Steam Next Fest (February 23rd to March 2nd) and players can customize their own table chucker as they quit a dead end job, serve coffee, sling groceries, feed kitties and take a shot at higher education. In addition to flipping a table, each stage offers optional objects which will test your throwing arm and observation skills.

Table Flip Simulator is set for a PC release although a release window has not been revealed, you can grab a demo of the game via its Steam page.

Table Flip Simulator screens: