First came the guitar and now we have a game as RedOctane reveals Stage Tour

First CRKD revealed their guitar controller, then RedOctane Games revealed their revival with plans of developing a new music title featuring instrument controllers and after that CRKD teased their drum controller. So if you’re good at pattern recognition, you know RedOctane Games is next at bat and it seems they’re coming out swinging today!

The studio revealed Stage Tour, which they describe as “a long-term platform created in conjunction with the community. A home for music loving gamers, Stage Tour features new instruments, controller and keyboard compatibility and deep gameplay mechanics, with note charts optimized depending on the type of instrument or controller used.”

This announcement came with a quick teaser trailer which features musicians rocking out on a magenta lit stage. The video’s description alludes to you being able to assign members to “Lead, Groove, Drums or Vocals” meaning the roles that the classic “band” games will be present in Stage Tour. However to show how serious they are about authenticity we do learn that not only did the studio sign licensing agreements with Gibson, Epiphone and Kramer meaning, you’ll be playing guitars used by actual musicians.

Additional information on gameplay and content will be revealed over the course of the coming months and those who want to be the first to get their hands on the title won’t have to wait too long for a chance as the studio is planning to have a closed alpha for the title sometime this summer. So if you are a seasoned rhythm gamer, you should visit the Stage Tour website and sign up to receive updates.

Stage Tour is set to take the stage this Fall on PC and consoles. You can also get a head start on news regarding the title by wishlisting the game on Steam.

STAGE TOUR • Official Game Reveal



