CRKD reveals their drum kit controller with more details coming soon!

When CRKD started shipping their Gibson Les Paul Guitar Controller, fans were hoping this was the first step in a plastic instrument renaissance. Well it seems CRKD listened and today the accessory company that was founded by key members of the Red Octane (the original creators of Guitar Hero) revealed the next instrument controller, the Drum Kit Controller.

The company released a teaser video for their latest gaming accessory and are enticing those who want to learn more should head over to the dedicated web site in order to sign up for updates. Knowing what I know about the Les Paul Guitar Controller, I’m sure it will be excellently crafted and something that can be used as a keyboard and mouse.

Another CRKD Instrument is Joining the Band…



