One player will take home $100k when the Virtua Fighter Open Championship concludes this Sunday, March 1st

It’s all come to this! When it was announced last March, the Virtual Fighter Open Championship promised to crown a champion that would take home $100,000. Whether they qualified online, or won tournaments at in-person events such as EVO, Combo Breaker or Thaiger Uppercut.

The Global Finals will emanate from the Tokyo Node Hall in Minato-ku, Tokyo and will begin at 10:00am JST on March 1st. The 10 competitors will be split into two 5-player groups where they will compete in a round robin format with the 2 competitors from each group will advance to the playoff phase. Then they compete in a first to five/Best of seven in a single elimination bracket with the last player standing crowned the Virtua Fighter Open Champion!

The full event will be streamed on the Virtua Fighter YouTube channel and the action should begin at 6:00pm PST/9:00pm EST on Saturday February 28th and the playoff portion of the tourney expected to roughly start at 12:20am PST/3:30am EST on Sunday March 1st.

For a full breakdown of this global finals. visit the official Virtual Fighter Open Championship page linked here.

Virtua Fighter 5 R.E.V.O. World Stage is available now on PC, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and the Nintendo Switch 2.

VIRTUA FIGHTER Open Championship GLOBAL FINALS 2025– English Commentary



