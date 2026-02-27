Wield the power of Grayskull when He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction comes to PC and consoles on April 28th 2026

It’s kind of wild that in the hay day of beat’em up arcade games, no publishers managed to get the Masters of the Universe IP to create something that would’ve drained buckets of quarters from the pockets of kids everywhere. Well it seems Mattel, Limited Run Games and Bitmap Bureau are finally correcting this oversight with their title He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction.

After its reveal at the LRG3 event that took place in October 2025, we didn’t hear much from the game, but it seems as we draw closer to a live action motion picture that is set to release in June, Dragon Pearl of Destruction has gotten a new trailer which reveal when players can get their hands on the title.

Powered by a very 80s-ish power ballad, we see He-Man team up with Teela, Man-at-Arms and even his sister She-Ra as they face off against Skeletor, Evil-Lyn and a mysterious female character. Travel across Eternia and battle across twelve stages and try to wrest the Dragon Pearl and restore the Sorceress’ power to her!

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction will hopefully put a smile on the faces of kids from 80s when it comes out on PC, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4 and Nintendo Switch on April 28th, 2026…which apparently is Masters of the Universe Day. Given Limited Run Games’ involvement, hopefully we will get an announcement for a physical edition soon.

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction | Release Date Trailer



He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: Dragon Pearl of Destruction screens:

