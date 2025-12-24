Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Direct details the game’s side content and combat options

SEGA and RGG Studio announced last week that they will be airing a video which will provide more details as to what one can expect from the studio’s upcoming title Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties. Well December 22nd came, promises made and promises kept. Fans were treated to a 6 minute-ish video which detailed some of the games’ side content.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 features Kazuma Kiryu living a life outside of the Yakuza in the city of Ryukyu in Okinawa, where he runs an orphanage with his adopted daughter Haruka. In Kiwami 3, Kiryu will be able to engage in a lot of side activities with the orphans in his care. The mode dubbed “Life at Morning Glory” will have the Dragon of Dojima doing some domestic duties such as cooking, tailoring, helping the kids with their homework and of course having fun. You’ll also experience stories with each orphan in hopes of deepening your relationship with them.

Outside of the orphanage, Kiryu will find himself embroiled in the affairs of the Haisai Girls motorcycle gang. Bad Boy Dragon is another side mode in which Kiryu will help this ailing gang build up their strength and help keep the peace in Okinawa.

On the flip side Dark Ties is a completely brand new experience which follows the character Yoshitaka Mine. While he was a crucial part of the Yakuza 3 story, Dark Ties seeks to flesh out his character and give him more time in the spotlight. As part of his tale, you will witness the Mine’s ascent in Yakuza and this includes him forming a bond with Tsuyoshi Kanda. Kanda Damage Control will task you to increase your oath brother’s reputation in Kamurocho by completing a series of tasks around town.

If you rather sate your need for violence, you can enter the Hell’s arena where you can take on various combat challenges

As the Yakuza franchise celebrates its 20th anniversary, experience the franchise’s 3rd entry with plenty of new additions and experience the backstory of the game’s antagonist in Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties coming to PC and Consoles on February 12th 2026.

Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties DIRECT



Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties DIRECT

Watch this video on YouTube