Set aside time on Monday, Dec. 22nd for a new Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Direct event

Hey there Yakuza fans, Sega and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have something special for gamers early next week… a Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Direct event!

Officially scheduled for Monday, December 22nd at 5pm PT/8pm ET, they will be streaming the Direct on both their YouTube and Twitch channels, so make sure you set a reminder and tune in for all the fun then.

Apparently there will be a deep dive into both parts of the title, which will include a look at the features, experiences, and more. Check back afterwards for new info, media and more as usual.

The Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties combo experience will launch on February 12th, 2026 for the PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch 2.

