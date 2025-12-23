Zenless Zone Zero v2.5 introduces a brand new style of agent as well as freebies for the community!



Hoyoverse has just announced their next major update for Zenless Zone Zero, bringing with it some killer community freebies and a brand new style of agent! Version 2.5 “To Be Fuel for the Night” launches December 30th. This major update is bringing Season 2 of Zenless Zone Zero to its end. Introducing a heavy new story chapter, the upcoming Void Hunter Ye Shenguang, Krampus member Zhao, numerous events, and a load of New Years goodies! To kick off 2026, Hoyoverse is offering all players a free S-Rank Agent of their choice (From a selection of the earlier released characters), 1,000 polychromes, a free Jane outfit, and more miscellaneous rewards.

New Void Hunter Ye Shunguang is the star of ZZZ’s Version 2.5 patch, starring as the first ever dual-form void hunter. Ye Shunguang utilizes an arsenal of seemingly magical swords that you will use to macerate enemies in a way that would make Miyabi blush. Utilizing her Honed Edge attribute, Ye Shunguang is able to jump between her Enlightened Mind state and her Ether Veil to annihilate the competition. Ye Shunguang is not alone in her fights, however, as she is also joined by a bangboo companion “Sprout”, who has his own set of flying swords to fire at enemies. Together as a team, Ye Shunguang and Sprout are looking to be, if not one of the strongest, definitely one of the coolest agents available in ZZZ. Also joining them in version 2.5 is the unbeaten legend of Krampus, Zhao. A fleet-footed chibi-like defensive ice agent who, despite the cute appearance, will crush enemies with her giant weapon. Through combat, Zhao can trigger her Ether Veil ability, granting powerful buffs for the entire squad.

ZZZ’s Version 2.5 brings chapter 2 to a close, as you will be fighting through the final moments of Waifei Peninsula’s crisis. The legendary Qingming Sword is emanating the power of the Creator and Ye Shunguang is here to help stop what’s going on. At the same time, there is a strange bloom of white flowers, which have for the first time begun sprouting outside of the Hollows. These strange circumstances will have you and your squad running into hollows and diving into the new Lumite Mine ruins to figure out the truth of what’s happening. Ye Shunguang joins the proxies in an effort to solve and fix whatever is happening with this Qing Ming Sword. As chapter 2 comes to an end, you will not want to miss this.

Also included in Version 2.5 are some refinements to ZZZ’s combat and progression. A handful of S-Rank agents are going to be seeing upgrades, to avoid them being left behind. Grace, Soldier 0, Soldier 11, Anby, Burnice, and Ellen are all on the board for not only boosts, but also mechanical upgrades. This should help to make these agents, most of which we’ve had since early season 1, feel fresh and strong once again. Shiyu Defense and Deadly Assault are both seeing improvements to their gameplay loops, and Combat Simulation is receiving the ability to expend your batteries to instantly gather materials, allowing you to eliminate some of the grind.

As usual, new players and returning players alike are always allowed to skip forward in the story to be allowed to experience the new content at the same time as everyone else. Version 2.5 will allow you to jump forward with a small pool of limited free characters while going through the new story. Ye Shunguang and Zhao’s channels will be running for the entire lifetime of version 2.5 until the next patch, and in the middle, we will get a special rerun channel to obtain either Alice, Anby, Astra, or Soldier 0.

Zenless Zone Zero Version 2.5 “To Be Fuel for the Night” will launch on December 30 for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC, iOS, and Android platforms. You can check out a trailer for version 2.5 on their YouTube channel, here:

Version 2.5 Teaser - "To Be Fuel for the Night" | Zenless Zone Zero

Watch this video on YouTube