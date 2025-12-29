Goddess of Victory: NIKKE sneaks in one more update before the close of 2025

With less than two days left in 2025, Goddess of Victory: NIKKE managed to maintain their streak of Holiday Showcases by airing a New Year Special Livestream featuring Deputy Commander Andersen as well as the CEOs of the three major companies in the NIKKE Universe. The presentation reviewed what’s to come to the popular mobile title as well as doled out bonuses for diligent viewers.

The first major piece of news is the reveal of a brand new unit for players to recruit. Following the events of the 3rd anniversary event which took place in early November 2025, the pilgrim Snow White has recovered her memories after a catastrophic battle at Eden which resulted in what seemingly is a worst case scenario for the Pioneer Squad. However in the aftermath with a clear mindset, the youngest member of the Goddess Squad sought help from Cecil of Eden and is now reborn as Snow White: Heavy Arms. This character will be recruitable at the start of 2026 just days after the latest version of the title on December 30th. To celebrate this launch, the game once again teamed up with cosplayers/fabricators Sterling the Dev and YaBoiAims to create a 1:1 non-working replica of her new weapon. Fans will likely see this piece as the game attends trade shows and conventions throughout 2026.

While the Pilgrim faction led the way with the big announcement for this livestream, each of the companies did offer new costumes to existing units. Tetra presented a gacha costume for the loveable Alice with Märchen Dream, Missilis gave their extremely flexible and slippery Nikke Quency: Escape Queen a ballerina costume with Masquerade Swan and finally someone must really like Emma of Absolute as during this calendar year she not only gets a new version with Emma: Tactical Upgrade as well as a costume for that unit with Secret Therapy.

As 2026 begins players will be able receive 30 free summons by logging in, and an additional 55 pulls by completing missions via gameplay. There will also be a special guaranteed Pilgrim Banner and 2 new units will be added Bonus Recruits in the Ordinary Recruit Banner. For still missing Rapi: Red Hood she will return as a special summon banner on January 1st as well. Looking ahead, it seems the game will be running another collaboration in the first half of 2026…so completionist commanders better save up summon tickets/gems!

Outside of the title itself the game has several in-person events going on. Running from January 1st to the end of February, NIKKE will be collaborating with Taiwanese desert brand Meet Fresh for a special menu set. Players can obtain stickers, keychains and cup sleeves featuring Rapi, Anis, Neon, Snow White, Bready and Elegg. To kick off the collaboration, in store events in LA, SF, Houston and Boston where fans can attend to win prizes and take photos with cosplayers. There will also be a NIKKE x Razer collaboration taking place in 2026 meaning players will be able to obtain gaming accessories featuring the game’s characters (Elegg and Trony better be part of this collaboration!).

2026 is looking bright for the title and I’m hoping the game will make it to a convention in the New York Area so I can see that Snow White: Heavy Arms weapon replica in person!

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is available now on iOS, Android and PC.

GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | New Year Special Livestream



GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE | New Year Special Livestream

Watch this video on YouTube

ARK GUARDIAN PV Full Ver.| GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE



ARK GUARDIAN PV Full Ver.| GODDESS OF VICTORY: NIKKE

Watch this video on YouTube