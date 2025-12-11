Understand, Understand, the concept of smell with these Jet Set Radio-inspired colognes from Hawthorne

SEGA certainly has been celebrating Jet Set Radio’s 25th Anniversary..with plenty of collab merch drops, small boutique events and they’re not stopping as they revealed a pair of colognes featuring two of the gangs from the 2000 Dreamcast game by scent maker Hawthorne.

GG’s Mango Riot and Noise Tank’s Phantom Melon are the two fruit scented fragrances inspired by gangs featured in the game (The GGs are the protagonists while the Noise Tanks are the gang prominently featured in the game’s Benten-Cho district). The bottles feature a character topper, Beat for the GGs and Noise Tank…for erg…the Noise Tanks (Look, at the risk of being offensive…all the Noise Tanks look the same!)…personally if I were designing this I would’ve made the packaging look like a spray paint can and just adorned it with the gang’s logo. But hey I’m not in product design…I’m just writing about this, so what do I know?

If you are interested in grabbing a bottle for your collection, this collab should be available to purchase today December 11th 2025 on Hawthorne’s website and in select retailers beginning in January 2026.

Hawthorne x JSR product shots:

