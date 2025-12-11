Chase and slay the 8-bit Great White as Jaws comes to PS5 and Switch

Ok… who had the NES version of Jaws returning to modern consoles on their bingo card? Well if you did you’ve earned your space. While I’m not sure who is clamoring for this game to come back (I mean Jaws Unleashed exists…), it’s likely a title that is being brought back via the Carbon Engine, the proprietary engine belonging to Limited Run Games. I say this as the company will be putting out the physical release of this title.

Pre-orders for Jaws: Retro Edition will begin on the Limited Run Games Website on December 19th and will last until January 18th. Collectors can choose from two versions of the title. A standard version which includes the game on a Blu-ray disc or Switch cartridge and an 8 page booklet or a premium version dubbed “The Bigger Boat Edition” which includes the contents of the standard edition as well as the following extras, a NES inspired box, a copy of the soundtrack on CD, a keychain, an enamel pin and a pixel art lamp of the titular shark breaching the surface of the ocean. The standard edition will cost $34.99 and “The Bigger Boat Edition” will ask for $99.99.

There’s no ship date for these physical editions nor is there a release date for the digital version of the game. However Jaws is expected to return on PC, PS5 and Switch.