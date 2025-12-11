The latest Monster Hunter Showcase goes deep into MH Stories 3: Twisted Reflection, MH Wilds’ new title update and more



Capcom today dropped a plethora of information and media for their latest Monster Hunter titles during the December Monster Hunter Showcase. If you’re a fan and are looking forward to the release of the Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection in March 2026, or are still hard at work in Monster Hunter Wilds, they have your bases covered.

The new Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection trailer and details delved deep into the Habitat Restoration feature and showed off how the Ranger Corps can protect the wild population, and more specifically endangered species, from invasive threats. They touched on new systems, mechanics and additional monsters too, along with the Dual-Element Power-Up System.

As for Monster Hunter Wilds’ Free Title Update 4 which is due to go live on December 19th, 2025, Capcom released a roadmap and gave us a glimpse at the upcoming Festival of Accord: Lumenhymn event, the introduction of Monster Hunter Stories’ Arkveld creature, an additional “Rudy” side story, quality of life updates, Steam performance fixes, and more.

See the new trailers and screens for Twisted Reflection and the Wilds title update, along with the entire Monster Hunter Showcase below!

Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection screens:



Monster Hunter Wilds – Free Title Update 4 screens:



Monster Hunter Showcase | December 2025

https://youtu.be/vE3wwzzXmkg?si=7wUtVecQOp6eq-54

Monster Hunter Wilds – Free Title Update 4



Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection – Habitat Restoration Trailer



The December Monster Hunter Showcase gave a stampede of new information for Riders and Hunters alike, with new trailers and dev insights for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection and Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 4. The new Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection trailer showed how the protagonist and their fellow Rangers will protect endangered species from invasive threats and bolster the wild population via Habitat Restoration when the title rides onto Nintendo Switch 2, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam March 13, 2026. Hunters got an in-depth look at the contents of Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 4, including a look at the towering Gogmazios, the Festival of Accord: Lumenhymn seasonal event, Arch-tempered Jin Dahaad, and more in the trailer for the title’s final major content update arriving December 16. Monster Hunter series producer Ryozo Tsujimoto also gave a look at Monster Hunter Wilds updates planned into 2026 with a look at the Steam-specific stability patch planned for January, and what players can expect from Ver. 1.041 in February.

New Mechanics and Monsters Emerge in Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection

Capcom offered Riders a new glimpse into the journey ahead, as Ryozo Tsujimoto broke down all the new information revealed in the latest trailer for Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection. Riders were introduced to the unique duties of the Ranger Corps, a courageous group led by the protagonist tasked with safeguarding the future of the natural ecosystem. In the face of the Crystal Encroachment, their mission is to track, protect, and hatch endangered monster eggs before habitat destruction throws the two kingdoms of Azuria and Vermeil into chaos.

The Road to Recovery – Habitat Restoration and Ecosystem Ranks

As crystallization spreads, invasive monsters take over fragile territories, pushing out native species and disrupting long-standing habitats. With ecosystems on the brink, Rangers step in to repel invasive monsters back into their new-found dens and recover endangered eggs of the displaced species before they are lost.

Once an egg has been rescued, Rangers engage in Habitat Restoration to reintroduce both endangered and other displaced monsters to the wild, helping each region recover and flourish. As these restored monsters begin reclaiming their territory, they can protect eggs capable of being hatched into Monsties that join the protagonist on their journey. Returning these hatched monsters into the wild directly influences the ecosystem and restores the balance of each region. Every successful restoration boosts the Ecosystem Rank of the region, making it easier to find rarer eggs, discover powerful new monsters, and hatch Monsties with special skills or genes.

Power Up Monsties with the Dual-Element System

Continuing to raise a region’s Ecosystem Rank can impact how new monsters are born there. Through the Dual-Element system, a monster can acquire the elemental attributes of the area where it is hatched from, gaining both new element-based skills and visual traits. For example, a Thunder-element monster hatched in a fire-element area may have fire-element skills and take on a fire-element influenced appearance. This system adds depth to how Riders build their teams, allowing them many ways to customize and form a new, exciting relationship with their Monsties while preserving the ecosystems around them.

Arkveld Appears!

In a final flourish for fans, Ryozo Tsujimoto unveiled the arrival of Arkveld, the powerful flagship monster from Monster Hunter Wilds, making a wild debut to the Stories series!

Additional Side Story: Rudy

Riders looking to continue their adventure can experience the “Additional Side Story: Rudy” content when it becomes available in Autumn 2026, which can be acquired individually or as part of the Deluxe and Premium Deluxe Editions of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection. Riders can stay tuned for more information leading up to launch, as the world of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection unfolds.

Gogmazios Returns in Monster Hunter Wilds Title Update 4

Slumbering beneath the great forge of Azuz, the awakening of the titanic Gogmazios threatens widespread destruction for the inhabitants of the Forbidden Lands. In order to tackle a monster of this scale, groups of up to four Hunters and four Support Hunters are being tasked to form parties of eight capable of slaying this fearsome foe. The permanent Event Quest for Gogmazios can be repeated to acquire materials which can be used to upgrade rarity 8 Artian Weapons into Gogma Artian Weapons. Bonuses from the original Artian Weapon will be carried over to the Gogma Artian Weapon, and one random Set Bonus Skill and one random Group Skill will be granted. The Gogma Reinforce feature allows Hunters to keep or reset the bonuses to activate even more powerful bonuses, and re-roll the Set Bonus Skill and Group Skill by using special material. Hunters with Hunter Rank 100 or above will also gain the “Transcendence” ability at the forge to increase the maximum level of their high rank armor, and even enhance the decoration slots for rarity 5 and 6 pieces.

Hunting for a Challenge

Gogmazios isn’t the only change coming to the Forbidden Lands in Title Update 4, with Arch-tempered Jin Dahaad arriving on December 24 as a permanent Event Quest that rewards Hunters with materials for a powerful Gamma armor set. New Optional Quests also arrive in the update; brave Hunters can test their skills against multiple 9★ monsters to earn special Nameplate rewards. New Hunting Exercises (optional quests) offer a great way to practice fighting against tempered 9★ monsters. In addition to the skilled Nadia joining as a Support Hunter for the Gogmazios quest and seasonal events, other Units on the Expedition into the Forbidden Lands are also looking to lend a hand. The Great Sword wielding Griffin and Light Bowgun specialist Nightmist join the ranks of selectable Support Hunters in Title Update 4.

The Road Beyond Title Update 4

Additionally, Free Character and Palico Edit Voucher will be made available for all players alongside the return of four fan-favorite poses as free DLC, Cosmetic DLC Pack 4 featuring Layered Weapon designs for each weapon type, and other paid DLC items in Title Update 4.

Starting December 19, the Festival of Accord: Lumenhymn arrives with festive décor and meals at the Grand Hub, alongside the ability to earn special equipment, gestures, and decorations.

In January 2026 Monster Hunter Wilds will receive a Steam-specific stability patch, designed to offer additional optimization options, pre-sets, and improvements on top of the stability and optimization updates arriving to all platforms in Title Update 4. Additional details on the stability and performance updates coming to the Steam version can be found on the Monster Hunter Wilds website and Monster Hunter social accounts.

In February 2026 Arch-tempered Arkveld swoops into the Forbidden Lands as the final Arch-tempered monster in Ver. 1.041. This update will also include the release of the winning community designs from the Original Weapon and Pendant Design contests. Hunters can celebrate the March 13 release of Monster Hunter Stories 3: Twisted Reflection with a Palico armor modeled after the protagonist’s Palico Rudy and a special pendant. The update will also introduce a new Latin American Spanish voice option to the game, on top of additional stability updates for the Steam version of Monster Hunter Wilds. Stay tuned for an update on what to expect from Ver. 1.041 prior to its release in February next year.