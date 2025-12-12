Put the Nerd through the paces as The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit releases an Endless Mode

Looks like the team at Retroware wanted to give players of their latest title The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit, the most bang for their buck as the publisher has updated the title with a new Endless Challenge Mode.

According to the press release, players will be subjected to randomly generated levels with just 3 lives and after every 10 levels encounter a boss fight. If you survive the boss encounter you will be granted access to the Game Weenie’s Shop where the magenta tinted Djinn will offer up goods which could aid you in your quest…or sell you “shitty” versions of items at a discount, but it comes with some sort of negative factor, but trust me you’ll need every edge you can get as the levels will only get harder the more levels you complete.

The stages in this mode aren’t just culled from the base game, but will feature elements from the game’s programmer, Programmancer’s other works such as Prison City and the upcoming The Transylvania Adventure of Simon Quest.

The update is available now and I’m pretty sure we’re never hearing from Chris Dunlap again since he’ll probably be too busy trying to master Endless mode.

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit is available now on PC and Consoles.

Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit – ‘Endless Challenge’ Trailer



Angry Video Game Nerd 8-bit - 'Endless Challenge' Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube