The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit review for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, Switch

Platform: PC

Also On: PlayStation, Xbox, Switch, NES

Publisher: Retroware

Developer: Programancer / Megacat Studios (NES version)

Medium: Digital/Physical

Players: 1

Online: No

ESRB: M

Ah yes, The Angry Video Game Nerd. If you are not familiar with this name, you are either too young to remember when YouTube was actually functional without subscriptions, or you are not into video games at all. James Rolfe, a filmmaker that created a character that centers around bad or frustrating video games, The AVGN. He started making small videos about games like Castlevania II and TMNT for NES and grew into an internet icon. He’s still making videos to this day and after releasing 18 seasons of The Nerd, making 2 popular video games on PS4 and Switch, and a successful feature film, he’s making yet another video game, one that he’s always wanted, Angry Video Game Nerd for the NES. Yes, that’s right, this is an actual NES game you will soon be able to own and play on your actual NES console, but for now it’s on current consoles and Steam.

It seems that The Nerd wants to play something he won’t end up hating, and after searching his game collection he simply cannot find a game worth his time, just then, a monster from his past, Super Mega Death … (well, let’s just refer to him as the SMD to not offend certain readers) infects his console and begins to send a virus that infects other consoles all over the world. The only thing The Nerd can do is create the ultimate bad game, using games from his past and infect the SMD. Now, you take control of The Nerd himself and enter a world that is based on some of the worst games he’s ever played. The story is presented as an actual AVGN episode with James Rolfe as the Nerd and is filmed in his unique style.

As you being playing, you can’t help but notice the very plentiful use of offensive language and jesters. This is the AVGN after all, so if you are easily offended by bad language and foul names for characters and objects, then maybe not dive in. However, if you are familiar with the AVGN’s style and aren’t offended by such trivial things, then you are in for one heck of a good time. the game is reminiscent of classic NES games like Mega Man, you can play the stages in any order you wish, blasting your way through some tough enemies and obstacles all based on classic games like Battletoads and Top Gun. Once you reach the end of a stage you encounter a boss character. Defeat him and you’ve beaten the stage. Once you have beaten all stages you enter the final battle, the SMD.

Let it be known that even though this is a retro title, this will not be a walk in the park. Some enemies will drive you crazy and the stage bosses are absolutely not to be taken lightly. This is a tough game, but thankfully you’ll have some nice powerups to help get you through each stage Everything you encounter in this game, enemies, bosses, weapons and even the locations are all based on popular AVGN episodes. One level has you making your way through a graveyard reminiscent of Ghosts ‘n Goblins, while another is based on one his most popular reviews, Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. I practically like the “F-Bomb” grenade, where a huge audible F-Bomb will wipe out all enemies on screen.

The graphics are what you would expect from an NES game. The colors and animation are absolutely perfect, while the soundtrack constantly rocks throughout every level. Programancer did an amazing job recreating the look and feel of an actual NES title from the late 1980’s. If fact, in just a short while, Limited Run will be offering an actual NES cartridge you can play on the NES console. I really don’t think very much will have to be changed or toned down to make this work on the actual NES. It’s actually looks, sounds and feels perfect.

Playing this filled me with so much nostalgia that I kept coming back for more even after dying for the hundredth time. As stated, this game is not an easy run. Seasoned players will have their skills tested at almost every level which may turn off some gamers that think all retro games are easy.

The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit is a love letter for fans of the AVGN series and character. If you aren’t a fan of his characters and style, naughty language, or find NES games too primitive then there is nothing here that will make you a fan, but this is indeed a super fun game that even non-fans can enjoy if given a proper chance. For everyone else, this is the AVGN game you have been waiting for, and it is NOT going to disappoint. If you want a challenging (and I do mean challenging) game filled with great action, classic graphics and fantastic comedy that will leave you giddy, then you NEED to download and play this! This is the best “modern classic” game ever to be released and needs to be an industry standard for all titles that try to recreate a retro feel. Fantastic job by everyone involved. Love it, Love it, Love it!!!

Note: Retroware provided us with a The Angry Video Game Nerd 8-Bit code for review purposes.

Ed’s Note: For more info on the game see the Official Site and the Steam Page

Score: 10