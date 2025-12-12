Get a sneak peek at the upcoming Street Fighter movie

The upcoming live-action Street Fighter movie, which is being directed by Kitao Sakurai (known for Bad Trip and the Eric André show more recently), is officially scheduled for an October 16th, 2026 release and features a crazy and quite large ensemble cast which includes actors, WWE talent, comedians, musicians, professional fighters, and more.

Andrew Koji (Warrior) is taking on Ryu, though we have some other inspired casting such as Cody Rhodes as Guile, Olivier Richters as Zangief, Mel Jarnson as Cammy, 50 Cent as Balrog, Callina Liang as Chun-Li, and of course, Roman Reigns as Akuma, and Jason Momoa as Blanka.

The tone that the trailer sets is… interesting, seemingly not taking itself too seriously, but featuring some impressive action and recreations of techniques and special moves from the game series. It will probably be a hot mess, but it’s looking super entertaining so far.

See the list of the actors and the characters they are playing, along with the sneak peek trailer from The Game Awards last night:

Street Fighter | Game Awards Sneak Peek (2026 Movie):



Street Fighter | Game Awards Sneak Peek (2026 Movie)

PUSH START. Here’s a sneak peek of #StreetFighterMovie, hitting theaters everywhere October 16, 2026.