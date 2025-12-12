Fate of the Old Republic will reunite Casey Hudson with the Star Wars franchise

If you’re a Star Wars fan, The Game Awards was quite a doozy as the storied franchise got not one but two reveals. One in the form of a RPG set in the Old Republic from Arcanaut Studios, a company helmed by someone who is very familiar with the franchise, Casey Hudson.

Hudson for those who aren’t familiar was director of 2003’s Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic as well as the Mass Effect Trilogy. While the teaser really doesn’t give us much details, Hudson did sit down with Starwars.com to discuss the project.

While we don’t know when Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic will launch, we are expecting the title to appear on PC and consoles.

Star Wars: Fate of the Old Republic Teaser Trailer



Star Wars: Fate of the Old screens:

