Leo and the boys go virtual in the first Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City VR gameplay trailer

As we covered previously, Cortopia Studios is hard at work on a VR experience starring the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and those who attended New York Comic Con back in October were able to get a sneak peek at Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City. Now, everyone can check it out in the form of a fresh new gameplay trailer for title.

Headed to the PC, via SteamVR, Meta Quest and Pico headsets in 2026, the new footage shows off 15 minutes of TMNT first-person VR hijinks and gameplay systems, and a decent selection of environments, enemies and action, which gets us hyped up to check it out when it does finally become available.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City | Gameplay Trailer | VR



Following an in-room exclusive reveal at New York Comic Con in October, Cortopia Studios has just put an early present under the tree for Turtles fans everywhere with the first complete gameplay reveal from Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City, the first-ever VR game featuring everyone's four favorite heroes in a half shell. A new video released today showcases the first 15 minutes of gameplay, featuring combat, classic villains and the Turtles patented humor delivered by an all-star voice cast. In the vacuum left by Shredder's demise, the Foot Clan's grip tightens on the streets you call home. It's time to reclaim what's yours. Crime is changing hands, old enemies are stirring, and the Turtles are learning what it means to protect a city that's changed in their absence. Empire City builds on decades of TMNT lore, balancing street-level danger with the humor, heart, and family dynamic that define the franchise. Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo are equipped with their signature weapons, which have been designed to make the player feel like a master ninja, thanks to the nature of immersive play. Striking, swinging, and thrusting require real physical movements, helping players lose themselves in the experience as they charge up their weapons and get ready to unleash their attacks. Empire City character progression and upgrades are facilitated via new gear and gadgets from Donny's workbench that require new approaches to master, rather than traditional stat boosts or skill trees. "We're building Empire City to be the ultimate Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles fantasy experience, and that only works if you can play your favorite Turtle the way you want," said Ace St. Germain, Beyond Frames Entertainment CEO and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City's Creative Director. "With over 40 years of history, many fans have jumped into TMNT at different entry points and have their own idea of their favorite version of the Turtles. Each iteration is special, and we want to leave room for you to be the version of the Turtles that means the most to you." Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City launches exclusively in VR in 2026.