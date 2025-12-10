Golf 5 MAX tees up a new, retro-style PC golf title for next year

We love ourselves a good classic-style, arcade golf game here at Gaming Age. Sure, VR sims are all the rage, but flat-style, over-the-top golf action is where it’s at, especially if it has RPG elements, quirky characters, interesting courses and all that.

Well that’s where AAA Game Studios, already known for the Golf5 VR simulator series, comes in. Golf 5 MAX is built on a realistic physics engine, but is more about the ‘80s retro sports broadcast experience and classic arcade gameplay. To show it off in action they already dropped off an ’80s style trailer and sent over a plethora of screens as well.

The game is hitting the PC via Steam Early Access sometime within the first half of 2026 so fans will have to wait a bit longer to go hand-on.

Check out the media below for now.

Golf 5 MAX screens:



Golf 5 MAX – 80s Commercial Teaser

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Aj5pP0Ww3eg

Golf 5 MAX, the retro-meets-modern arcade golf game and spinoff of the Golf5 VR simulator series developed by AAA Game Studios, approaches the first tee on PC via Steam in Q2 2026. Ready to claim a spot on golf’s Mount Rushmore? Drive, chip, and putt a path to glory while the world watches every shot…no pressure! Make the crowd roar on live TV with an ‘80s retro sports broadcast backdrop. Aim for the flag with precision thanks to the realism of Golf5’s physics engine, complemented by gameplay that takes inspiration from classic arcade golf games of yesteryear. Experience the high-octane thrills of Arcade Mode’s “Birdie or bust” course rules, where only the greatest golfers can persevere to the 18th hole. Birdies keep hope alive by boosting the point total, while points get deducted with each punishing par — bogeys or worse might end the round on the spot, returning players to the first tee to try once more. Golf purists can establish a handicap in Classic Mode for traditional 18-hole golf gameplay. Select from eight rivals with different attributes, improve after every round with RPG-style career progression, and apply skill points across multiple skillsets to craft the perfect golfer. Boost Power for legendary long-drive distance, Technique mastery for sharper fades and draws, Consistency to slow down the shot meter, Focus for additional attempts at pre-shot controls, and Putting to improve green-reading abilities. Grip it and rip it with official Callaway golf clubs like the Mavrik set, and unlock the Epic set by lowering your handicap. During Early Access, split the fairways of three iconic courses, Prepare for prickly situations when navigating the cactus-covered canyons of the Golden Dunes. Go island-hopping with every tee shot at Tropical Paradise. A slice or a hook can spell disaster as serene, tree-lined fairways of Forest Parkland become inescapable mazes, where golf balls are forever lost to its infinite branches. Hit the links solo, play head-to-head, or organize a fearless foursome with 4-player multiplayer with options including Stroke Play, Match Play, Scrambles, and 2 vs. 2 Four-Ball format. Compete for International eGolf Federation ranking in official online tournaments. “We wanted to bring the fun of old-school arcade golf to the next generation,” said Antonio Marín, CEO and co-founder of AAA Game Studios. “Just like golf in the real world, you can feel the tension. There is an ever-present risk-reward analysis during every moment, and we can’t wait for golf fans to take a first look at it during Steam Next Fest in the coming weeks.” Golf 5 MAX is now in development for PC via Steam Early Access with language options in English, Spanish, French, German, Chinese, Korean, and Japanese. To keep up with the latest information, visit the official AAA Game Studios website, and follow Golf 5 Max on X, TikTok, and Instagram.