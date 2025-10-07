Be amongst the first to experience Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City VR at New York Comic Con

Back in May of this year, we received word that developer Cortopia Studios (Gorn 2, Escaping Wonderland, Down the Rabbit Hole) and publisher Beyond Frames would be bringing the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to VR heads with TMNT: Empire City. Since the announcement we haven’t seen the team make much noise aside from some dev diaries and a couple of screenshots. However we’re gonna learn a lot more about the title as the team opted to debut gameplay at New York Comic Con this Friday, October 10th at 12:45pm in North-Room 408.

Cortopia Studios’ Ace St. Germain and story consultant Tom Waltz (Author of The Last Ronin) will be debuting gameplay of the VR title as the duo share details about the game such as the plot, and which fan favorite characters players can expect to play as or see in-game. Those in attendance will not only be the first to see the game in action, but they will be rewarded with an exclusive surprise when the game launches. What it is, you’ll have to find out by attending the panel!

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Empire City will be coming to Meta Quest and SteamVR headsets in 2025.

The 2025 New York Comic Con takes place October 9-12 at the Jacob Javits Convention Center. More details are available at: https://www.newyorkcomiccon.com.