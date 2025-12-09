9 Years of Shadow team debut new title, Mariachi Legends at LATAM Games Showcase

I’m not gonna sugarcoat it, I wasn’t aware that there was a LATAM Games Showcase, however a cursory screening of it showed that the it debuted plenty of titles that piqued my interested however as the showcase came to an end, it sprung not one but two surprise debuts and the second one certainly locked in as a must by.

Halberd Studios broke into the indie games scene with 9 Years of Shadow and it seems their second release will feature themes which lean closer to home. Mariachi Legends will be a Metroidvania which tasks a man named Pablo Cruz who strikes a bargain with Death in order to be granted the powers to take vengeance on the cartel that killed his family. In return for the powers he must secure the only soul which has escaped from Death’s grasp.

From what we see of the trailer, as La Sombra, Pablo will have access to several types of weapons imbued with mystical powers as well as the ability to transform into animal familiars. However the opposition doesn’t appear to have any slouches with one of the most notable foes being a man who carries a mechanical bull head which packs a gatling gun!

Mariachi Legends is expected for Q2 2026 release on PC and consoles.

Mariachi Legends Trailer | Latin American Games Showcase



