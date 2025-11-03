Jakks Pacific extends their Sonic the Hedgehog license until 2029

If you’re a fan of Sonic the Hedgehog nowadays, you’ve got plenty of options when it comes to merchandise (Which means you don’t need to make a wearable medallion of your own Sonic OC…please don’t do it, trust me!). In this decade, SEGA certainly has been smart when it comes to marketing their blue spiny mascot, so it makes perfect sense for the publisher to renew their agreement with Jakks Pacific for the latter to produce toys for the azure speedster.

The relationship started in 2019 and their product line has run the gamut from 4-inch figures, playsets, plush toys, RC cars and even products for the DC x Sonic the Hedgehog crossover which occurred this year. So this four year extension will likely see more products hitting the shelves, especially with the Erinaceidae celebrating their 35th anniversary next year (Look if Street Fighter and Super Mario celebrate their 35th, why can’t Sonic?)..

Let’s hope we’ll actually get a Big the Cat Ice Cream Bar plush sooner than later!