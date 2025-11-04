Chun Li joins the Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves roster on November 5th

We know she was coming to Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, but it wasn’t until this past weekend at Dreamhack Atlanta where the SNK World Championship 2025 took place did SNK revealed when Capcom’s most famous female fighter would be setting foot in the latest entry of the fabled Fatal Fury Franchise.

It’s great to see fighting game companies playing nice with each other. After SNK sent Terry Bogard and Mai Shiranui to join Street Fighter 6, Capcom reciprocated by offering Ken Masters and Chun Li to appear in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves. Ken Masters has already been playable since this past August and proved the SNK adapted the character faithfully, so it’s assumed that Chun Li will also get the same care when she arrives to the roster this Wednesday.

To commemorate her impending release, SNK released the standard character trailer which features the game’s earworm of a theme song as well as a special animation directed by famed animator Masami Obari featuring each company’s most prominent female fighters facing off.

Chun Li will be part of Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves’ first season pass which is included as part of the base version of the game.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

FATAL FURY: CotW × STREET FIGHTER｜CHUN-LI



FATAL FURY: CotW × STREET FIGHTER｜CHUN-LI

Watch this video on YouTube

FATAL FURY x STREET FIGHTER｜Animated Trailer



FATAL FURY x STREET FIGHTER｜Animated Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube