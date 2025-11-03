Tickets for the very first Persona Music Experience Concert in the US to go on sale this Wednesday

Video game music concerts are now a more common occurrence as companies are willing to send their talents to perform across the globe as another revenue stream. SEGA ATLUS’s Shin Megami Tensei: Persona series has always been known for its high energy earworms and now fans in the US can finally enjoy a selection of tracks performed live in 2026.

The Persona Music Experience Series has been hosting performances mostly out of Asia. During last year’s Anime Expo, it was revealed the series would be making its US Debut with Persona Live 2026: Awakenings set to take place in Los Angeles in early 2026. Today we learned the exact date, which artists will be making an appearance as well as when tickets will be available.

The show will be held at the Dolby Theatre in LA on Saturday, January 24, 2026. The show will feature appearances from the following artists.

Lyn Inaizumi: Singer of Persona 5 series

Azumi Takahashi: Singer of Persona 3 Reload

Lotus Juice: Rapper and vocalist of Persona 3 & Persona 3 Reload

Toshiki Konishi: Composer and guitarist from the Atlus Sound Team

Persona Live Dancers

Tickets for this one night only event will begin with a pre-sale on Weds November 5th 2025, while public sales will take place on Fri November 7th 2025. If you want to secure the best seats in the house you might want to sign up for the concert’s mailing list on the concert’s page linked here.