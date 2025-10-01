Pac-Man teams with Maruchan to provide gamers a quick meal on the go!

For a guy whose diet has been primarily pills and fruit, Pac-Man’s recent meal choices have been on a bit of the decadent side. He’s promoted doughnuts, yogurt (ok…that’s kinda healthy, I think.) and now he’s teaming with Maruchan to hawk instant noodles.

Timed with the release of Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac, Namco Bandai is teaming with Maruchan to give their Chicken Flavor Instant Lunch a Pac-Man refresh. Whether you put it on your shelf as a badge of your Pac-fandom or you open it and slurp down these easy to make delicious noodles, you’re gonna find plenty to enjoy in this fun collaboration.

So head out to your local grocery store and grab this specially designed Maruchan Chicken Flavor Instant Lunch before it disappears like Pac-Man after he’s been touched by a ghost. But as a fellow 45 year old, Pac…maybe watch that diet, we’re not exactly spring chickens anymore.

Pac-Man World 2 Re-Pac is available now on PC, the Xbox, PlayStation and Switch platforms.

