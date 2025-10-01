Xbox Game Pass gets an overhaul and an Ultimate price hike

As officially announced this morning, Microsoft is making changes to their Xbox Game Pass offerings, which may be good or bad depending on what sort of subscriber category that players fall in.

Xbox Game Pass Core members will be moved to a new “Essential” tier, which will keep the same $9.99/month price and offer unlimited cloud gaming, online multiplayer, in-game benefits, up to $25 Rewards with Xbox credits, and a catalog of 50+ console and pc titles.

Xbox Game Pass Standard members will be moved to a new “Premium” tier, which will keep the same $14.99/month price and offer faster unlimited cloud gaming, online multiplayer, in-game benefits, up to $50 Rewards with Xbox credits, a catalog of 200+ console and pc titles and Xbox-published games within a year of launch (excluding Call of Duty).

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members will have pricing increased from $19.99/month to $29.99/month and offer the fastest unlimited cloud gaming with shortest wait times, online multiplayer, in-game benefits, up to $100 Rewards with Xbox credits, a catalog of 400+ console and pc titles, along with 75+ day-one releases/year, and now EA Play, Ubisoft+ Classics, Fortnite Crew will be included.

Phew… overall, some of the options aren’t too bad, but $29.99/month or almost $360/year, Ultimate seems a bit on the steep side depending on which perks and features that players will take advantage of.

See more info below.

