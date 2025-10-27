Govee and Bandai Namco celebrate Pac-Man’s 45th anniversary with a special collaboration

Pac-Man’s been busy in his forty-fifth year of existence, Bandai Namco, the character’s keeper has been reaching out to other companies like SEGA, Maruchan, Krispy Kreme and even Yogurtland to make sure everyone has wished the beloved ghost chaser a happy birthday. It seems the celebrations aren’t quite yet over as the game publisher has teamed up with lighting brand Govee for a product which harkens to the character’s very beginnings.

Govee which releases a pixel light product will, starting today offer a special version of their Gaming Pixel Light featuring Pac-Man himself! The limited edition Pac-Man Govee Gaming Pixel Light will feature a 8.46” × 5.31″ canvas (52 x 32 px) which can be manipulated using any smartphone to create animated art which can run at 30 fps. For those who aren’t quite artistically included, you can browse creative works made by the Govee community or leverage the device’s AI to aid you in creating something for you. Of course this edition will also come with exclusive Pac-Man animations.

Outside of displaying art, you can also utilize the device as a clock, weather, stock, sports, crypto currency tracker. The light can also be connected to other Govee products to create a unique lighting environment in your home.

The Govee x PAC-MAN Gaming Pixel Light is available now for purchase on Amazon and the Govee website.

