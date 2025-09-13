Hit the courts with Mario Tennis Fever this February

A remastered Mario Galaxy collection isn’t the only game marking the 40th anniversary of Mario and friends: during today’s Nintendo Direct, Nintendo announced that Mario Tennis Fever will be arriving on the Switch 2 on February 12, 2026.

From the looks of the trailer and screenshots below, Mario Tennis Fever is probably the best-looking game in the franchise to date. More importantly, it might turn out to be the most content-rich Mario Tennis game ever: 38 playable characters, 30 different “Fever Rackets” that feature their own special abilities, and a whole raft of game modes — including Adventure mode, which appears to feature Baby Mario, Baby Luigi, Baby Wario, and more.

We’ll undoubtedly get more info as we get closer to the February release date, but check out the trailer and screenshots for the time being!

Mario Tennis Fever – Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025

Watch this video on YouTube