Nintendo to release Super Mario Galaxy collection this October

Back in 2020, to celebrate the 35th anniversary of Super Mario Bros., Nintendo released Super Mario 3D All-Stars, a very good but very barebones collection that featured some of Mario’s best 3D outings, but that also left a lot of people baffled because it included Super Mario Galaxy but not Super Mario Galaxy 2.

At today’s Nintendo Direct, we learned how Nintendo would be celebrating the 40th anniversary of their iconic plumber — and, happily, those plans finally include Super Mario Galaxy 2.

In fact, both Super Mario Galaxy games will be getting a rerelease this October, as Nintendo releases the imaginatively titled Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 on October 2nd on both the Switch and the Switch 2. Both games will feature “improved UI, the option to play with button and stick or motion controls, an in-game music player, new Storybook content and enhanced resolution.” On top of that, the Switch 2 version will also have an update that will allow you to lay the games in 4k resolution.

If that’s not enough Mario Galaxy for you, the Direct also included a trailer for The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which will be arriving in theatres April 3, 2026.

We’ll see if Nintendo has anything else for Mario’s 40th birthday, but for now, here’s the trailer and a bunch of screenshots to tide you over until October 2nd!

Super Mario Galaxy + Super Mario Galaxy 2 – Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025

