Tune in for an hour long Nintendo Direct on Friday, September 12th



Nintendo is keeping the momentum for the Switch and Switch 2 going for sure with a steady stream of Direct events seemingly every few weeks. Well, the next one has been announced for Friday, September 12th, and it sounds like it could be a pretty meaty one since it’s scheduled for “roughly 60 minutes”.

So, any guesses as to what we’ll be seeing or hearing about? Make sure to set a reminder and check out the stream via the YouTube embed below, along with the Nintendo Today app and Twitch too.

Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025



Join us on Sept. 12 at 6 a.m. PT for a Nintendo Direct! Tune in for roughly 60 minutes of information on upcoming Nintendo Switch 2 and Nintendo Switch games. You can watch the Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025 presentation on YouTube, Twitch, and your smart device via the Nintendo Today! app.