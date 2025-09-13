Metroid Prime 4 arriving this December

Metroid Prime 4 has had a long, somewhat troubled development history. It was first announced at E3 2017. Then Nintendo announced they were rebooting the game’s development and starting over in 2019. Then, after five years of silence, we finally got a glimpse of the game during Nintendo’s June 2024 Direct, followed by another appearance during the March 2025 Direct.

And today, Nintendo finally gave us a release date: December 4, for both the Switch and the Switch 2 versions.

So the game is just squeaking in for that promised 2025 release date. And while we still don’t know how big the game will be, in the trailer below we see that it’s big enough that Samus will be able to get around the world by motorbike, leading to plenty of speculation that Metroid Prime 4 will be an open-world game.

Will it be? Incredibly, we’ll find out in less than three months!

Metroid Prime 4: Beyond – Nintendo Direct 9.12.2025

