Rex Splode is the latest character revealed for Invincible VS

You can’t have a tag-team based fighter if you have a tiny roster (Ok…2XKO is gonna give that a shot, hopefully it’ll work out for them), therefore Quarter Up (A wholly owned subsidiary of Skybound Entertainment) is going to start revealing characters for their upcoming fighting game based on the Invincible, Invincible VS.

The 5th man is none other than the caustic Rex Splode. Introduced as a member of the junior superhero team, the Teen Team, he didn’t make too many friends as he was kind of dick…but thankfully his ability to charge most objects and turn them into explosions made sure he didn’t write too many checks he couldn’t cash. Unlike other heroes, these gambits can and will be deadly resulting in plenty of blood and lost limbs.

Right after the announcement of Rex, Quarter Up also revealed that the game will have a presence at EVO 2025 from August 1st to the 3rd. Attendees can check out the game on 18 stations where they can try the game’s 6 characters (yes, they will reveal one more character before EVO) and duke it out on 3 stages. The developer even released a short clip which ends with Rex sending off the viewer with a message of “See you at EVO, Bitches”. This game is literally if Marvel vs Capcom had a baby with Mortal Kombat and I can’t believe it’s real.

Invincible VS will be coming PC, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S in 2026.

Rex Splode Gameplay Trailer | Invincible VSevo, evo 2025



See You In Vegas | Invincible VS is going to Evo 2025



