Time to pad those sales numbers as Devil May Cry 1-4 SE joins GOG’s Preservation Program!

Devils may cry, but it seems they’ll never be inaccessible to PC gamers as Devil May Cry HD Collection and Devil May Cry Special Edition are two of the titles joining GOG’s Preservation Program in June.

The stylish action titles originated on the PlayStation 2 platform, but saw a compilation release of its first 3 titles during the PlayStation 3 era and saw an HD compilation of the trilogy come to PC in 2012. With publisher Capcom getting more and more comfortable with the platform they eventually started releasing the franchise day and date on PC with Devil May Cry 4 Special Edition.

Outside of the DMC titles, June’s inductees to the GOG Preservation program includes Mortal Kombat 1+2+3 (I guess they didn’t want to use trilogy, cause that’s a different title in the franchise), Populous, Earthworm Jim 2, Leisure Suit Larry: Reloaded and others.

For those who aren’t familiar with GOG and their preservation work, the platform offers DRM free versions of games, so that if the service ever sunsets you will always have copies of your games as long as you have the files. The platform uses their Dreamlist function to gauge public interest on what games to pursue (Good luck getting Rumbleverse…I wish you luck). While not every game will make the preservation program, we have seen major milestones such as Breath of Fire 4, Silent Hill 4, SWAT 4: Gold Edition and other titles that aren’t necessarily the fourth entry of a franchise.

The platform is offering discounts for the June entrants to the program with discounts reaching up to 80% off its list price! So if you want to make sure you own these titles at perhaps the deepest discount, make sure you act now and secure them today! A link to the blog post with all of the June’s Preservation Program inductees is linked right here.

JUNE 2025 | Devil May Cry 4 and more games join GPP!



