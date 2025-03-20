GOG details their latest preservation efforts as they add Silent Hill 4: The Room and more to their platform

Good Old Games is fighting the good fight with their GOG Preservation Program where they work with publishers to make their catalogs available on PC without DRM. The company also launched a community based effort with the GOG Dreamlist which helps the company prioritize who they approach. We’ve seen some major victories with the recent re-release of Dino Crisis 1 & 2 and now the company has presented their work for the month of March.

In a new video released today the company revealed 20+ new titles available now including heavy hitters like Silent Hill 4: The Room featuring content that wasn’t available in the original release, F.E.A.R. Platinum, a title from a company which was just shuttered months ago ensuring their legacy will live on forever. These new titles are actually on sale right now as part of GOG’s Spring Sale. The full list and the discounts you can expect is listed below.

Learn more about the program on the company’s latest blog post and I’m certainly intrigued what the company has in store in the months and years ahead.

March 2025 | GOG PRESERVATION PROGRAM additions



