Microsoft announces partnership with AMD to power the next generation of Xbox

With just a YouTube video and brief piece of description text, Microsoft has officially announced that they are working on the “next generation of Xbox” with chip maker AMD. Such a big announcement seems a bit unceremonious, but it’s exciting nonetheless.

The details and multi-year agreement with AMD are still somewhat mysterious to say the least, but they do promise “Together, we’re delivering deeper visual quality, immersive gameplay, and AI-powered experiences – grounded in a platform designed for players, not tied to a single store or device, and fully compatible with your existing Xbox game library.” Sooo, see that video below, and hopefully we’ll find out more about the next generation of Xbox in the sort of near future.

Xbox + AMD: Powering the Next Generation of Xbox:

We’ve established a strategic, multi-year agreement with AMD to co-engineer silicon across a portfolio of devices, including our next-generation Xbox consoles. Together, we’re delivering deeper visual quality, immersive gameplay, and AI-powered experiences – grounded in a platform designed for players, not tied to a single store or device, and fully compatible with your existing Xbox game library.