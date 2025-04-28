Breath of Fire IV returns thanks to the fine folks at GOG

With the world the way it is, I’m a little cold to some of the things I have to read. However when this email came through…something thawed in my cold dead heart. Thanks to the efforts of the 22,000 fans who put this title on the GOG Dreamlist and the efforts of the GOG team, Breath of Fire IV is now available for purchase for PC and is compatible with modern operating systems.

The fourth entry in Capcom’s Breath of Fire franchise was released originally on the original Playstation in 2000 and saw a PC port come out only in Japan and the UK in 2003. The franchise has been in limbo since 2002’s Breath of Fire Dragon Quarter, but has seen scant re-releases on the PSP and the PlayStation Store. So hopefully this release will re-ignite Capcom’s willingness to revisit this franchise or at least give us a compilation much akin to their Fighting Collections line.

This port offers English and Japanese language support, improved visuals thanks to an updated DirectX renderer, additional display options, V-Sync, Anti-aliasing and the audio engine has been improved restoring missing environmental sounds. What we don’t know is whether this port features scenes censored in the NA PS1 release. However at an extremely affordable $9.99 price point, I’d say skip your daily coffee and pick this up ASAP. Not only was this a fantastic RPG, buying this is sending a signal to publishers everywhere that their back catalogs are worth maintaining!

Breath of Fire IV | Intro [GOG]

Watch this video on YouTube

While not every title joining the GOG Preservation Program will invoke such emotions out of me, needless to say every title added is a victory for game preservation and we all use small victories in life.

Breath of Fire IV is available now on GOG.

Look I’m a man of my word…and I don’t even drink coffee!

