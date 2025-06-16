Borderlands 4 pre-orders, including $129 Super Deluxe Edition, now available

With Gearbox’s Borderlands 4 slated for an official, sooner-than-expected September 12th, 2025 release date, the studio has dropped details of the pre-order campaign and incentives and info for the trio of editions that will be made available.

For the PS5, Xbox Series X and PC, there will be 3 potential flavors of Borderlands 4: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Super Deluxe Edition. Standard Edition, which will retail for $69.99, includes the base game, duh. Deluxe includes the base game plus the Bounty Pack Bundle that will featuring four separate post-launch DLC packs and content, and will set player back $99.99. Then there’s that Super Deluxe Edition, which includes all the Deluxe Edition has to offer along with the Vault Hunter Pack that will contain two new Story Packs and even more extra content! Those who pre-order any of the versions will get the Gilded Glory Pack for free as well, phew.

See a comparison and details below, and stay tuned for more.

Today, 2K and Gearbox Software announced that Borderlands® 4 is now available for pre-order. The next installment in the critically and commercially-successful franchise that started a new genre of games will launch worldwide on September 12, 2025 via PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. It will also be coming to Nintendo Switch 2 later in 2025.

“I’ve been blown away by how high the team at Gearbox have raised the bar for Borderlands 4,” said David Ismailer, President of 2K. “The development team crafted a premium AAA adventure that evolves the series’ gameplay and storytelling in new ways, while delivering on the quintessential Borderlands looter-shooter experience fans know and love.”

“Borderlands 4 is the most excited the team and I have ever been to launch a Borderlands game,” said Gearbox founder and President Randy Pitchford. “Borderlands 4 is the best entry point for new players while also being a heartfelt love letter to fans of the original games.”

Players will take up the mantle of one of four new Vault Hunters, each with unique abilities that, combined with literally billions of weapons, introduce even more ways to crush, bash, and destroy enemies. With the biggest Borderlands world ever, brand new traversal mechanics help them explore the sprawling planet Kairos to face off against the tyrannical Timekeeper and his Order.

Additionally, players can look forward to a robust roadmap of free and paid post-launch content rolling out following the launch of Borderlands 4 so they can continue their adventures on Kairos. Depending on which content pack they own, paid DLC can include two new Vault Hunters, all-new regions of Kairos, new story missions, side missions, challenges, enemies, and more. Full details will be revealed at a later date.

Borderlands 4 offers three editions of the game: Standard Edition, Deluxe Edition, and Super Deluxe Edition.

All editions are available for pre-order today and will release worldwide on September 12, 2025. Players who pre-order one of these editions will receive the Gilded Glory Pack*, which includes one Vault Hunter Skin, one Weapon Skin, and an ECHO-4 Drone Skin.

The Standard Edition includes the base game and will be available for $69.99 on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store.

The Deluxe Edition will feature a variety of bonus items and will be available for $99.99 on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. This edition includes the Bounty Pack Bundle** , featuring four separate post-launch DLC packs, each with distinct areas, new missions, and unique bosses; four Vault Cards with unique challenges and rewards; new gear and weapons; four new vehicles, and Vault Hunter cosmetics; and the Firehawk’s Fury Weapon Skin.

The Super Deluxe Edition will include all bonus digital content from the Deluxe Edition and will be available for $129.99 on PlayStation®5 (PS5®), Xbox Series X|S, and PC through Steam and the Epic Games Store. This edition also includes the Vault Hunter Pack*** , featuring two new Story Packs, each featuring a new Vault Hunter, story, and side missions; two new map regions; new gear and weapons; more Vault Hunter cosmetics; and new ECHO-4 cosmetics. Additionally, it offers the Ornate Order Pack with four Vault Hunter Skins, four Vault Hunter Heads, and four Vault Hunter Bodies.

Borderlands 4 is rated M for Mature by the ESRB. Additionally, once purchased on Steam or Epic Games Store, the game will also be available to play on NVIDIA GeForce NOW.

For the latest information on Borderlands 4 and to pre-order the game, visit www.borderlands.com, and follow the game across YouTube, Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.

Gearbox Software is a 2K studio. 2K is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO).

*Pre-order offer available until launch, after which the Gilded Glory Pack will be available for separate purchase (base game required). Internet connection required to redeem bonus content. Items will be automatically entitled in-game at launch. Terms apply.

**Borderlands 4 Bounty Pack Bundle consists of four separate post-launch DLC packs. The Bounty Pack Bundle is included with the Deluxe and Super Deluxe Editions of Borderlands 4. The Bounty Pack Bundle, and the individual DLC packs that make up the bundle, will also be available for separate purchase at launch (base game required). Exact release timings of each DLC pack to be announced at a later date and will be subject to change. Terms apply.

***Borderlands 4 Vault Hunter Pack consists of two separate post-launch DLC packs. The Vault Hunter Pack is included with Borderlands 4 Super Deluxe Edition. The Vault Hunter Pack, and the individual DLC packs that make up the bundle, will also be available for separate purchase at launch (base game required). Exact release timings of each DLC pack to be announced at a later date and will be subject to change. Terms apply.