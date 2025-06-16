Andy joins his brother Terry as he becomes playable in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves on June 24th

In 1999, long time Fatal Fury fans were shocked when the then latest entry of the franchise, Garou: Mark of the Wolves moved two of the original games’ protagonists into the background leaving Terry Bogard the only one playable in game. Yes, Andy Bogard and Joe Hisashi have made appearances in games since then with the spin-off The King of Fighters, but it always felt weird that the two got sidelined. It seemed that we were about to experience deja vu with Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, but thankfully we live in a different time, where games can get post release support. So while the duo aren’t available in the base roster, they will be part of the game’s first season with the other Bogard leading the pack!

Andy Bogard opted to head East in his journey of revenge. Mastering the Shiranui Ninja Arts and winning the heart of the clan’s beautiful heiress Mai Shiranui, he joined his brother to avenge their adoptive father. After the fall of Geese Howard, Andy redoubled his efforts with the clan, and aided in raising a new generation of Shiranui Ninja. He returns the fray as one of his young wards comes into his own and now the master seeks to challenge the student as equals. Players will be able to gauge his aptitude as a teacher when he enters the fray on June 24th.

The title was released this past April to continue a tale that has been in limbo for over 25 years and the game’s marketing will truly be something that will be spoken about for years to come. From its surprising inclusion of real life figures such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Salvatore Gannuci, to high profile ad executions such as an appearance at Wrestlemania 41, an advertising blitz that saw the game plastered on buses in major cities and even including the game’s first season of content absolutely free! In fact, the game’s next character will be another blonde white guy who mastered a japanese fighting style, Ken Masters from the Street Fighter franchise! Joe Hisashi fans need not fret as the Muay Thai fighter will follow as the 3rd season one fighter at which Fatal Fury fans will finally be whole, unless you’re a Richard Meyers fan, at which I’ll say…support the game and maybe he’ll come back?

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S and the PlayStation platform.

Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves Andy Bogard screenshots:

FATAL FURY: CotW ｜ANDY BOGARD



