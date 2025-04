We’re onto you to Bethesda Softworks… yes, some details of a very much anticipated The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake have been made kinda public over the past few weeks, but today Bethesda made it official. So. tomorrow “All will be revealed….”, in a stream scheduled to go live bright and early at 8:00am PT/11:00am ET.

We mean, it could be absolutely anything, right? Make sure to tune in and check back for our coverage!

All will be revealed….



All will be revealed....

