Experience the lack of south hospitality as Into the Dead: Our Darkest days shambles onto Early Access

If you’re a mobile gamer worth your salt you’ve probably played an endless runner or two, and I know I killed plenty of hours constantly running forward in PikPok’s Into the Dead. The New Zealand based studio managed to pivot the franchise onto consoles and now their latest iteration of the series has a release date.

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days flips the perspective 2.5D side scrolling and slows the action down. Situated in the town of Walton, Texas in 1980, a zombie outbreak has occurred and you need to find a way out of town. No playthrough will be the same, as the encounters you experience will be different each time. Will you try to save every living person you encounter or will you make tough choices to ensure that you make it out alive. I had a chance to play the title at a PAX East a couple years ago and I shamefully didn’t make it out because I pushed my luck a little too hard. I’m hoping to redeem myself!

The developer debuted a new trailer at today’s Future Games Show Spring Showcase where they revealed the game will be entering early access on PC and Mac on April 9th 2025.

Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days – Early Access Date Announcement Trailer



Into the Dead: Our Darkest Days screens

