Clean house or defend it as Bandit Trap launches a Public Beta

If you’ve watched Home Alone you’ve probably had these intrusive thoughts. How you could’ve fended off burglars with your homemade contraptions or how you wouldn’t have made the mistakes the Wet Bandits did and made out with every valuable in the house. Well it seems developer PICOMY clearly had those thoughts as their newest title Bandit Trap will pit a home security droid against 3 bandits!

Prevent the pilfering of the home’s 10 valuables as the Trapper by all means necessary…and we mean all means. Flood the house, blow out the walls, expose wiring to give these intruders a shock! Perhaps a life crime is the path you opt for, then team up with 2 other bandits and ransack the house while keeping one step ahead of the Trapper’s defenses.

Bandit Trap is currently recruiting players for their public beta, and those who participate will be rewarded with the crash test dummy cosmetics which will be available when the game releases. Visit the game’s Steam page to put in your application today!

Bandit Trap screens: