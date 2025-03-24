Bethesda recruits voice acting pals Nolan North, Troy Baker to reveal Indiana Jones and the Great Circle’s PS5 Release date

You’ve heard them in plenty of video games, and you might’ve seen them during their time as part of the Retro Replay YouTube channel, Troy Baker and Nolan North have resumes which any voice acting aspirant would crave. Well Bethesda Games reunited the pair to reveal the PS5 release date of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle in which the former voices the titular Indiana Jones and the latter seemingly to play a person who’s portrayed an iconic adventurer in the past.

Developed by MachineGames, Indiana Jones and the Great Circle released onto the PC and Xbox Series X|S as a timed exclusive. We knew the game would arrive on the PlayStation 5 in Spring of 2025 and today’s video finally gives us an actual date…April 17th, 2025. Our very own Brendan Reilly reviewed the title for the site and lauded the developer for the world they’ve crafted and the accessibility options that were made available to ensure this adventure can be enjoyed by all players.

With the launch of the PS5 version the game will be receiving two new skills for Indy to earn. Open Season is an action which will boost the damage of subsequent attacks, Sleight of Hand can disarm enemies and cause their weapon to careen in your direction, giving you an opportunity to arm yourself. These skills will be available across all platforms on April 15th.

Which also happens to be the date which purchasers of the Premium Edition or Collector’s Bundle will gain access to the game as part of the game’s early access program. These editions will also receive the game’s upcoming expansion, ​The Order of Giants, a digital art book as well as the Temple of Doom outfit. The Collector’s Edition which is sold exclusively at the Bethesda Store also comes with physical goods such as a Steelbook case, adventure journal, a replica of the Allmaker relic as well as a 11” globe which contains a secret compartment. All pre-orders will be granted the Last Crusades pack which includes cosmetics such as the traveling suit and the lion tamer whip.

I’m sure the wait will be worth it for PlayStation gamers when Indiana Jones and the Great Circle finally makes it to this uncharted territory on April 17th 2025. Meanwhile the game is currently available on PC and the Xbox Series X|S.

