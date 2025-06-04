Tune into the Xbox Games Showcase and The Outer Worlds 2 Direct on June 8th

With Sony’s State of Play happening later today, and the Nintendo Switch 2 launch happening pretty much right now, Microsoft of course had to make sure to get a big event of their own set up for the big summer game announcement season. And that event this year is the next Xbox Games Showcase followed by a The Outer Worlds 2 Direct event.

The livestream will be available on many services this year including YouTube (embedded below), Twitch, TikTok and more! The fun and excitement kicks off at 10:00am PT/1:00pm ET, so make sure to drop it on your calendar or set up a reminder so you don’t miss it.

We’ll be back with a recap of any big announcements of course as usual.

[4K] Xbox Games Showcase 2025 | The Outer Worlds 2 Direct

This Sunday, June 8, it’s time for another huge double feature. The Xbox Games Showcase 2025 kicks off at 10am Pacific / 1pm Eastern / 6pm UK, immediately followed by The Outer Worlds 2 Direct – a deep-dive into the upcoming sequel to Obsidian Entertainment’s award-winning sci-fi RPG. These shows are always an exciting moment for all of us at Xbox, offering a look at brand-new games and updates from across our first-party studios and our incredible partners across the globe. We hope you can join us to watch live