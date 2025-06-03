Forget the peanuts and Cracker Jacks…someone help me buy the NIKKE merchandise at the June 10th Dodgers vs Padres game

What a time we live in when Korean mobile games have enough clout that they can collaborate with a Major League Baseball team to host a theme night. That’s exactly what’s happening when Goddess of Victory: NIKKE will descend to San Diego on June 10th to let SoCal fans experience the epic sci-fi RPG in person.

The game will feature the San Diego Padres taking on their intrastate rivals, the LA Dodgers. The in-game festivities will include the game’s first pitch to be thrown, by NIKKE Rapi (Who will be portrayed in this instance by popular cosplayer and streamer Emiru), will this be the original Rapi that we’ve known for most of the app’s run time or the newer “Red Hood” iteration that was released in 2025? You might even get to ask the Emiru herself if she has any nerves about throwing a first pitch as she and other NIKKE cosplayers will be on hand for meet & greets before the game.

Fans of NIKKE can purchase special ticket packages for the game which will allow them to secure a pin of NIKKE Blanc in Padres gear. However if you don’t fancy watching a baseball game you can still experience the festivities at Petco Park and Gallagher Square. Attendees can test their luck to win a Limited Edition T-shirt and collect a free set of baseball cards featuring various NIKKEs. Everyone are encouraged to share the experiences on this special night by using the hashtag #NIKKEATBAT on the social media platforms of their choosing.

This theme night actually syncs up with the baseball event that is currently happening in the game. If you’re a fan of the game and a San Diego locale, it’s definitely something you don’t want to miss as I’m sure plenty of non-locals will be lamenting how they wish they could be there…me included.

Goddess of Victory: NIKKE is available for download on PC, iOS and Android.