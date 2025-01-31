EA reveals The Sims & The Sims 2 Legacy Collections, 25th Birthday Bundle for PC

Do you yearn for the days when PC gaming was simple and The Sims was one of the most popular casual game experiences out there? Well for the franchise’s big 25th birthday, EA apparently remembered!

The original The Sims and its sequel The Sims 2, and nearly all the bonus content that was ever released for those titles (see the fine print below), will be bundled up and released together as The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle or separately as Legacy Collections rather soon.

The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle will set PC players back $39.99, though a la carte The Sims: Legacy Collection will cost $19.99 and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection will go for a bit more at $29.99. All versions will be available on a number of storefronts including the EA app, Epic Games Store and Steam on January 31st, 2025. EA also announced a March 18th, 2025 release date for MySims: Cozy Bundle.

Check out some media and the announcement trailer and more game details below!

The Sims & The Sims 2 Legacy Collections screens:

The Sims & The Sims 2 Legacy Collections – Official Reveal Trailer:



The Sims & The Sims 2 Legacy Collections - Official Reveal Trailer

Watch this video on YouTube

Hoople Borpna (that’s Simlish for “happy birthday”)! In honor of The Sims 25th Birthday, The Sims and Electronic Arts today re-introduce fan favorites The Sims and The Sims 2, launching together as The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle and separately as The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection. Simmers can play with the iconic characters, sounds, and music of some of the games that pioneered the life simulation genre and welcomed so many players into The Sims community. As part of the celebration, players will also receive bonus content in the birthday bundle. “Bringing back our original Sims games where all the chaos first unfolded and the life simulation genre began is special for our team and a birthday treat for our players,” said Kate Gorman Revelli, Vice President and General Manager, The Sims. “Our players have been wishing to relive all the nostalgia, and we knew our birthday would be the perfect moment to celebrate with them and introduce The Sims to new players. We look forward to another exciting 25 years of The Sims as we continue empowering our community to reimagine all the different ways they play with life.” The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle includes The Sims: Legacy Collection* and The Sims 2 Legacy Collection*. The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle retails for $39.99 SRP and will be rolling out globally on Windows 10 and 11 beginning on January 31, 2025 on PC via EA app, Epic Games Store, and Steam. Players can purchase The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection* separately. EA Play Pro** members on the EA App can celebrate with unlimited access to The Sims: Legacy Collection and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection starting January 31st. To learn more about The Sims 25th Birthday Bundle, The Sims: Legacy Collection, and The Sims 2: Legacy Collection, visit The Sims newsroom story here. To further celebrate the franchise’s legacy and honor the incredible fans that have been playing for 25 years, MySims: Cozy Bundle will be coming to PC on March 18, 2025. Fans can preorder MySims: Cozy Bundle on PC via EA app, Epic Games Store and Steam. The Sims fan-favorite title MySims is available now with the MySims: Cozy Bundle on Nintendo Switch. For more information about The Sims and the 25th Birthday celebrations, join The Sims Discord community server, follow @TheSims on X, Instagram, TikTok, and visit TheSims.com newsroom for the latest news and updates. *The Sims: Legacy Collection includes The Sims and the following bonus content: The Sims: Livin’ Large, The Sims: House Party, The Sims: Hot Date, The Sims: Vacation, The Sims: Unleashed, The Sims: Superstar and The Sims: Makin’ Magic, along with The Sims 4: Throwback Fit Kit. The Sims 2: Legacy Collection includes The Sims 2 and the following bonus content: The Sims 2: University, The Sims 2: Nightlife, The Sims 2: Open for Business, The Sims 2: Pets, The Sims 2: Bon Voyage, The Sims 2: Seasons, The Sims 2: FreeTime, The Sims 2: Apartment Life, The Sims 2: Holiday Party Pack, The Sims 2: Family Fun Stuff, The Sims 2: Glamour Life Stuff, The Sims 2: Happy Holiday Stuff, The Sims 2: Celebration! Stuff, The Sims 2: H&M Fashion Stuff, The Sims 2: Teen Style Stuff, The Sims 2: Kitchen & Bath Interior Design Stuff and The Sims 2: Mansion & Garden Stuff, along with The Sims 4: Grunge Revival Kit.