Death Stranding Director’s Cut looks to unite a divided America by shadow dropping on the Xbox

After 5 years, it seems Kojima’s Productions’ first major release is finally finding its way onto the Xbox Platform. Death Stranding Director’s Cut, which collects the base title along with a new area, 3 new story missions, a racing track, a firing range, arrives onto the Xbox Series X|S and Microsoft Store. To reward this player base’s patience the game will be discounted 50% off its regular price for the next two weeks.

This release also comes with the news that Kojima Productions owns the Death Stranding IP outright, so this makes me ponder whether Death Stranding 2 will remain a PlayStation exclusive or will it see a multiplatform debut.

The other major question I have for this release is…where’s the translucent urine colored Xbox controller? We got one with the PS4 launch, the mobile release of the game saw a very limited backbone in that hue…so where’s the Xbox controller? Why have we broken that strand?!

Death Stranding Stranding is available now on PC, Mac, iOS, the Xbox and PlayStation platform…oh it also released on Amazon Luna today as well, cause that’s still a thing.

KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, and video game publisher 505 Games proudly announce DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT, Hideo Kojima’s definitive vision of the critically-acclaimed and genre-defying epic, is now available on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, in time for DEATH STRANDING’s 5-Year Anniversary. For a limited time, purchase DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT and enjoy a 50% discount. KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS will continue its focus on bringing their award-winning IP, “DEATH STRANDING” to more platforms and audiences. KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS also today confirmed that the studio now has full ownership of the DEATH STRANDING IP. Hideo Kojima said, “It is my pleasure to finally announce that DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT will be delivered to Xbox players. I would like to thank all the fans who have stayed connected with us as well as everyone in the Xbox community who have been patiently waiting. KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS (DEATH STRANDING) will continue to connect more and more players around the world, so please stay tuned.” The ground-breaking experience from legendary game creator Hideo Kojima, DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT also features the acting and voice talents led by a star-studded cast including Norman Reedus as Sam Bridges, Mads Mikkelsen, Léa Seydoux, Margaret Qualley, and Lindsay Wagner. DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT challenges players to reconnect a fractured society after the cataclysmic ‘Death Stranding’ event. This has opened a doorway between the living and the dead, leading to creatures from the afterlife roaming the fallen world marred by a desolate society. Carrying the disconnected remnants of humanity’s future in his hands, players take the role of Sam Bridges as he embarks on a mission to deliver hope to humanity by connecting the last survivors of a decimated America. DIRECTOR’S CUT is the definitive experience which also introduces a new ‘Ruined Factory’ location, a treacherous underground compound packed with fresh dangers. Sam also now has a wealth of new delivery assists, from cargo catapults and ramps, to a stabiliser which features thrusters that assist with cargo weight shifts and reduce the impact of landing when jumping from high areas. Melee combat has been amped up with the addition of more moves including a drop kick, whilst the new Maser Gun can stun enemies and short-circuit vehicles temporarily with electricity. Finding the perfect weapon loadout is now achievable thanks to the new firing range location, whilst the new Racetrack enables players to race and compete in time-attack competitions against other players who are connected online. Protagonist Sam Bridges can even ride Buddy Bots to traverse the wastelands with greater ease. Purchase DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC and receive a 50% discount. Available for a limited time. For more information about DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT on Xbox Series X|S and Windows PC, please visit the Xbox Store here. For tips and helpful hints direct from KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS, be sure to check out the DEATH STRANDING DIRECTOR’S CUT Beginner’s Guide here.