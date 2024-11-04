Sony reveals more than 50 PlayStation 5 Pro enhanced titles at launch

With the PlayStation 5 Pro just days away from hitting retail, Sony has shared a pretty extensive list of titles which will take advantage of the upgraded PS5 hardware in one way or another. We’re talking extra fluid framerates or dramatically increased resolution or high quality ray tracing… or all of the above!
Sure, not every title will have the extreme enhancements of a first party studio, but there’s a heck of a lot of upgrades/improvements at launch.
We hope to get some hands on with the hardware soon though for now check out the list provided by Sony. Also, for those who were still interested in pre-ordering, Amazon has some stock apparently.
1 used & new available from $699.00
Purchase on Amazon
On November 7 PlayStation 5 Pro unleashes a new era of impressive visuals. The console enables graphical enhancements like advanced ray tracing, PlayStation Spectral Super Resolution, and silky smooth framerates of 60hz or 120hz through an upgraded GPU (depending on your TV).
Of course, crackling new power means little without immersive games to get lost in. This list is a sample of more than 50 games boasting PS5 Pro enhancements at launch, with many more to follow.
- Alan Wake 2
- Albatroz
- Apex Legends
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage
- Baldur’s Gate 3
- Call of Duty: Black Ops 6
- EA Sports College Football 25
- Dead Island 2
- Demon’s Souls
- Diablo IV
- Dragon Age: The Veilguard
- Dragon’s Dogma 2
- Dying Light 2 Reloaded Edition
- EA Sports FC 25
- Enlisted
- F1 24
- Final Fantasy VII Rebirth
- Fortnite
- God of War Ragnarök
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Horizon Forbidden West
- Horizon Zero Dawn Remastered
- Kayak VR: Mirage
- Lies of P
- Lords of the Fallen (2023)
- Madden NFL 25
- Marvel’s Spider-Man Remastered
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2
- Naraka: Bladepoint
- NBA2K 25
- No Man’s Sky
- Palworld
- Paladin’s Passage
- Planet Coaster 2
- Professional Spirits Baseball 2024-2025
- Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart
- Resident Evil 4
- Resident Evil Village
- Rise of the Ronin
- Rogue Flight
- Star Wars: Jedi Survivor
- Star Wars: Outlaws
- Stellar Blade
- Test Drive Unlimited: Solar Crown
- The Callisto Protocol
- The Crew Motorfest
- The Finals
- The First Descendant
- The Last of Us Part I
- The Last of Us Part II Remastered
- Until Dawn
- War Thunder
- Warframe
- World of Warships: Legends
To learn more about PS5 Pro, head to playstation.com. What will be the first game you play on PS5 Pro?