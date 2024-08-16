A chat with PMI Kids World Toys CEO Omer Dekel

With the ever-growing popularity of free to play games for a younger audience, I’ve learned about the collectable side with some licenses for some thanks to my 8-year-old son. He discovered a game called Stumble Guys and has fallen in love with the Fall Guys-like gameplay and extensive roster of playable characters you can get in game and now in figure form. Last month, I took him to his very first press event called “Sweet Suite” Where he was treated like a Kid Influencer and here is where he discovered “Stumble Guys” Merchandise. You can watch that video here.

He and I have now gone over the deep end both playing the game and me helping him collect the figures. With this newfound hobby, I decided to reach out to the team behind the toys, Omer Dekel and invite him to my show Pressed for Time to learn more about his company, the licenses they have and maybe even some exclusive reveals. Hope you enjoy.

Gaming Age Presents: let’s Chat Stumble Guys within PMI Toys CEO Omer Dekel

