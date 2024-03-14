Nintendo eShop Update – Star Wars: Battlefront Collection, MLB The Show 24, Death Trick: Double Blind

Happy Thursday Nintendo Switch players, it’s that time of the week where Nintendo and their partners drop a whole plethora of new games onto the eShop.

This week’s highlights include STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection, MLB The Show 24, Death Trick: Double Blind, Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition, GYLT, PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance, Truck and Forklift Logistics Simulator, a selection of MAR10 Day sales, and much, much more.

Check out the goods below!