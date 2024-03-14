Nintendo eShop Update – Star Wars: Battlefront Collection, MLB The Show 24, Death Trick: Double Blind

Happy Thursday Nintendo Switch players, it's that time of the week where Nintendo and their partners drop a whole plethora of new games onto the eShop.

This week’s highlights include STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection, MLB The Show 24, Death Trick: Double Blind, Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition, GYLT, PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance, Truck and Forklift Logistics Simulator, a selection of MAR10 Day sales, and much, much more.

Check out the goods below!

This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:

  • Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch
    • STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection – Fight across the STAR WARS galaxy in this collection of large-scale combat classics! Featuring the 2004 STAR WARS Battlefront and its 2005 sequel STAR WARS Battlefront II, each game features solo campaigns, local multiplayer matches and massive online* battles of up to 64 players. Pilot legendary starships and defy the odds as familiar characters like Luke Skywalker, Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader. This collection also includes additional playable characters such as Kit Fisto and Asajj Ventress, as well as bonus maps like Jabba’s Palace, Bespin: Cloud City and Yavin 4: Arena. STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection lands on the Nintendo Switch system today!
    • MLB The Show 24 – It’s your Show. Ready to own it? Earn your call up from the minors to the big leagues and prove you’ve got what it takes at the top. Learn from the legends of the sport, take inspiration from their heroics and use it to improve your game. Chalk up the wins, pick yourself up after the losses. Hold your nerve when it matters and earn the right to be called World Series champion. Whatever happens, know you left nothing in the dugout. MLB The Show 24** is available on March 19. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.
    • Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition – The acclaimed historical action RPG and all its DLC arrive on the Nintendo Switch system! Play as Henry and experience an open world filled with challenging combat, majestic castles and lush forests. Improve your skills, earn perks, forge your equipment and solve challenges using stealth, melee combat, persuasion, coercion and more. Face the consequences of your choices as your decisions shape the world around you. Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition charges onto Nintendo Switch March 15. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.
    • Death Trick: Double Blind – In this non-linear visual detective novel set in Morgan’s Traveling Circus, star magician Hattie has gone missing. An unlikely duo – one a fellow magician, the other a private eye with a bout of amnesia – investigate Hattie’s disappearance alternatively, each using their own perspective and information. With only a limited number of actions, they must carefully decide which leads to pursue, looking out for contradictions in the evidence. Sorting through clues and getting to know each whimsical character, they must crack the case by challenging anyone who seems deceitful. Death Trick: Double Blind launches today. A free demo is also available now in Nintendo eShop.
  • Digital Spotlight
    • Games that Sham-rock – Worried about getting caught without green by a mischievous leprechaun this Saint Patrick’s Day? Play as your favorite Nintendo characters dressed in green to send the little jokers on their way while remaining pinch-free! Join the green-clad Link on a mysterious island in The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening game or dive into a world before Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game! Or if you’d rather face your fears of any potential mischief head-on, join Luigi (and Gooigi!) as he saves his friends from a ghoulish hotel of his nightmares in the Luigi’s Mansion 3 game. Going for gold, or even platinum? Try the Dandori Battles and Challenges in the Pikmin 4 game, and collect as many treasures as you can find within the time limit. No matter what you wear this St. Patty’s Day, you’ll have luck on your side with Nintendo Switch!

