Nintendo eShop Update – Star Wars: Battlefront Collection, MLB The Show 24, Death Trick: Double Blind

Happy Thursday Nintendo Switch players, it’s that time of the week where Nintendo and their partners drop a whole plethora of new games onto the eShop.
This week’s highlights include STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection, MLB The Show 24, Death Trick: Double Blind, Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition, GYLT, PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance, Truck and Forklift Logistics Simulator, a selection of MAR10 Day sales, and much, much more.
Check out the goods below!
This week’s Nintendo Download includes the following content:
- STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection – Fight across the STAR WARS galaxy in this collection of large-scale combat classics! Featuring the 2004 STAR WARS Battlefront and its 2005 sequel STAR WARS Battlefront II, each game features solo campaigns, local multiplayer matches and massive online* battles of up to 64 players. Pilot legendary starships and defy the odds as familiar characters like Luke Skywalker, Anakin Skywalker and Darth Vader. This collection also includes additional playable characters such as Kit Fisto and Asajj Ventress, as well as bonus maps like Jabba’s Palace, Bespin: Cloud City and Yavin 4: Arena. STAR WARS: Battlefront Classic Collection lands on the Nintendo Switch system today!
- MLB The Show 24 – It’s your Show. Ready to own it? Earn your call up from the minors to the big leagues and prove you’ve got what it takes at the top. Learn from the legends of the sport, take inspiration from their heroics and use it to improve your game. Chalk up the wins, pick yourself up after the losses. Hold your nerve when it matters and earn the right to be called World Series champion. Whatever happens, know you left nothing in the dugout. MLB The Show 24** is available on March 19. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition – The acclaimed historical action RPG and all its DLC arrive on the Nintendo Switch system! Play as Henry and experience an open world filled with challenging combat, majestic castles and lush forests. Improve your skills, earn perks, forge your equipment and solve challenges using stealth, melee combat, persuasion, coercion and more. Face the consequences of your choices as your decisions shape the world around you. Kingdom Come Deliverance: Royal Edition charges onto Nintendo Switch March 15. Pre-orders are available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Death Trick: Double Blind – In this non-linear visual detective novel set in Morgan’s Traveling Circus, star magician Hattie has gone missing. An unlikely duo – one a fellow magician, the other a private eye with a bout of amnesia – investigate Hattie’s disappearance alternatively, each using their own perspective and information. With only a limited number of actions, they must carefully decide which leads to pursue, looking out for contradictions in the evidence. Sorting through clues and getting to know each whimsical character, they must crack the case by challenging anyone who seems deceitful. Death Trick: Double Blind launches today. A free demo is also available now in Nintendo eShop.
- Digital Spotlight
- Games that Sham-rock – Worried about getting caught without green by a mischievous leprechaun this Saint Patrick’s Day? Play as your favorite Nintendo characters dressed in green to send the little jokers on their way while remaining pinch-free! Join the green-clad Link on a mysterious island in The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening game or dive into a world before Hyrule in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD game! Or if you’d rather face your fears of any potential mischief head-on, join Luigi (and Gooigi!) as he saves his friends from a ghoulish hotel of his nightmares in the Luigi’s Mansion 3 game. Going for gold, or even platinum? Try the Dandori Battles and Challenges in the Pikmin 4 game, and collect as many treasures as you can find within the time limit. No matter what you wear this St. Patty’s Day, you’ll have luck on your side with Nintendo Switch!
Nintendo eShop sales on Nintendo Switch:
- Share the Fun on MAR10 Day – Continue the MAR10 Day celebration! Play together and share the fun with savings on select digital games featuring Mario and friends like Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, Mario Party Superstars, Luigi’s Mansion 3, Mario + Rabbids Sparks Of Hope and more! Shop on Nintendo.com or your Nintendo Switch system to purchase and download games so you can start playing them right away. My Nintendo members also earn Gold Points*** on qualifying digital purchases. Hurry – this sale ends at 11:59 p.m. PT on March 17! For more information and to view the full list of games, visit https://www.nintendo.com/us/store/sales-and-deals/.
Also new this week in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch:
- Airport Link: Connect Near Me
- Arcade Archives Tank Battalion
- Balloony
- Baron of Blood – Available March 15
- Block Magic Puzzle
- Bottle Tap
- Capybara, Ducks, Rats and Bananas Bundle – Available March 15
- CarX Highway Racing
- Corbid! A Colorful Adventure
- Cozy Hamlets – Available March 15
- Cube Jump Ultimate
- DOG RACING – LOVELY PET FRIENDS PAW – Available March 16
- Dreamland Solitare: Dragon’s Fury – Available March 15
- Dungeon Drafters
- English Tracing Book
- EGGCONSOLE Ys II PC-8801mkIISR
- Escape Game The Abandoned Hospital
- Fantastical Mystery Adventure Ultimate Jumbo Jet Murder Case
- Finger Soccer League
- Garden Life: A Cozy Simulator
- Greed: The Mad Scientist
- Guardians of Time: The Chronicles of Chronos
- GYLT
- Help Police: Pull the Pins
- Highwater
- Highway Getaway: ZigZag Blocky Car
- Hot Rider Racing Simulator – Available March 15
- Infantry Attack – Available March 15
- Lawn Mowing Simulator
- Lazriel: The Demon’s Fall
- Little Racers + Red Wings: American Aces
- Lost Lands: Stories of the First Brotherhood
- Master Maker 3D Ultimate – Available March 20
- Match Village
- Metal Mind
- Monster Tribe
- Orion Haste – Available March 15
- Paint Rings
- Pipe Connect
- PJ Masks Power Heroes: Mighty Alliance – Available March 15
- Pogo Joins the Circus
- Pool Blitz
- Power of Ten – Available March 20
- Rainbow Moon – Available March 15
- Rainbow Moon + Rainbow Skies Strategy RPG Bundle – Available March 15
- Rebel Transmute
- Simple Number-Based Color Sense IQ Test
- Sky Runners Infinite: Parkour – Available March 17
- Sniper Rescue
- Sphinx – Riddles of the Nile
- The Crystals of Atlantis
- The Vale: Shadow of the Crown
- Tiny Tales: Heart of the Forest
- Truck and Forklift Logistics Simulator – Available March 16
- UNABLES
- Valiant Hearts: The Collection
- Wallpaper Wizard: Infinite Backdrops
- Warring Universe
- Warrior Escape