Tekken 8 sold 2 million units in its first month of release.

With over 11.8 million copies sold, Tekken 7 has set a high bar for any subsequent title in the series to overtake, but it seems like Tekken 8 has one hell of a head start to catch its predecessor. The game’s publisher Namco Bandai revealed today that the latest entry in the Tekken franchise has sold 2 million units in its first month of release!
Tekken 8 gives us the penultimate clash between father and son as Jin Kazama seeks to undo the strife he has sown by taking on the father he hardly knew. Caught up in the chaos are 30 combatants, some old favorites who are making their long awaited return such as Jun Kazama, others are making their debut like the Coffee Queen of Peru, Azucena looking to bring awareness to her family’s brand of coffee.
For those who finally decided to dip their toes in the franchise they can get a comprehensive lesson on the game and its mechanics in the new Arcade Quest. Create your avatar and visit various arcades and purchase find yourself earning a spot on the Tekken World Tour.
Speaking of the Tekken World Tour, the baton has passed and Tekken 8 will be the headline game of the 2024 event. Starting on April 13th, players from around the world will vye to be the last man standing at the Tekken World Tour Finals!
Whether you’re a prominent player in the Tekken community or just starting out it looks like there will be plenty of people to take on if the game’s sales trajectory continues in this positive direction. I look forward to possibly getting bodied by most of you…and don’t worry I won’t go plugging!
Tekken 8 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.
Bandai Namco Entertainment America Inc. today announced that TEKKEN™ 8, the latest installment in the critically acclaimed TEKKEN™ series released on January 26, 2024, surpassed a total of 1 million units worldwide on its first day of release and 2 million units in the first month. Support for TEKKEN 8 will continue through various content updates, esports events, and music and licensing announcements. The game is available now on PlayStation®5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam®. For more information on the game, please visit www.tekken.com.
The next step in TEKKEN esports, the TEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2024, will start on April 13, 2024. After successful TEKKEN WORLD TOUR events that have accompanied the lifecycle of TEKKEN 7, now players will compete with TEKKEN 8 through TEKKEN WORLD TOUR 2024 events across the world to earn points and progress through the rankings, with the hope of reaching the TEKKEN WORLD TOUR Finals and having a chance to become the best TEKKEN 8 player worldwide.
As part of regular updates, the Tekken Shop is making its way into the game. This in-game shop will provide customization items such as costumes from previous installments, character skins for avatars, and licensed items from our collaborations, letting players put their own touch on their favorite TEKKEN characters.
TEKKEN 8 is the latest installment in seven years since TEKKEN 7 was released as a console game in 2017, and the first to be released on new-gen hardware. The legendary storyline, recognized by Guinness World Records as the longest-running video game narrative, continues in TEKKEN 8. The game’s Story Mode takes place six months after the events of TEKKEN 7 and features an epic saga about the growth and determination of Jin Kazama, who defies his fate and challenges his father Kazuya Mishima. The roster, made up of 32 characters that include new entries and returning favorites, has been completely remodelled from the ground up in Unreal® Engine 5. The game features a new system that encourages an “aggressive” playstyle, with destruction elements in the battle stages, and the new Heat System to provide the most exciting spectacle for both players and spectators.
TEKKEN 8 features exciting new game play modes to make the game easier to pick-up for newcomers. In Arcade Quest, basic mechanics can be learned and practiced while playing a new story-driven experience where players use their own custom avatar. In Super Ghost Battles, players can battle “ghost data” that simulates movements from other real players using AI learning. Another new feature in the game is Special Style, which allows players to perform various techniques and powerful combos much more easily. These new features and modes along with the stunning visual and visceral game play enhancements in the game have helped make TEKKEN 8 one of the most critically acclaimed titles in the legendary fighting game franchise. Sales of over 2 million copies in the first month of release greatly outpaces its predecessor, TEKKEN 7, which has the series’ total highest sales record of over 11.8 million copies sold worldwide.
Tekken 8 – Amazon Launch Edition (PS5)
12 used & new available from $66.24
Purchase on Amazon