Tekken 8 sold 2 million units in its first month of release.

With over 11.8 million copies sold, Tekken 7 has set a high bar for any subsequent title in the series to overtake, but it seems like Tekken 8 has one hell of a head start to catch its predecessor. The game’s publisher Namco Bandai revealed today that the latest entry in the Tekken franchise has sold 2 million units in its first month of release!

Tekken 8 gives us the penultimate clash between father and son as Jin Kazama seeks to undo the strife he has sown by taking on the father he hardly knew. Caught up in the chaos are 30 combatants, some old favorites who are making their long awaited return such as Jun Kazama, others are making their debut like the Coffee Queen of Peru, Azucena looking to bring awareness to her family’s brand of coffee.

For those who finally decided to dip their toes in the franchise they can get a comprehensive lesson on the game and its mechanics in the new Arcade Quest. Create your avatar and visit various arcades and purchase find yourself earning a spot on the Tekken World Tour.

Speaking of the Tekken World Tour, the baton has passed and Tekken 8 will be the headline game of the 2024 event. Starting on April 13th, players from around the world will vye to be the last man standing at the Tekken World Tour Finals!

Whether you’re a prominent player in the Tekken community or just starting out it looks like there will be plenty of people to take on if the game’s sales trajectory continues in this positive direction. I look forward to possibly getting bodied by most of you…and don’t worry I won’t go plugging!

Tekken 8 is available now on PC, PlayStation 5 and the Xbox Series X|S.