Nintendo eShop Update: Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, Another Code: Recollection

If you were excited by last week’s eShop update and its inclusion of a demo for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, then you’re absolutely going to love this week’s update: it marks the release of the full Prince of Persia game! We’re huge fans of the Metroidvania-style platformer, so be sure to check it out if you want a look at the first big game of 2024.

Also worth checking out: Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, the sequel to the excellent Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. Our review went live earlier this morning, but the short version is that it’s still an absolute blast to play.

See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.