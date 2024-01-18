Nintendo eShop Update: Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, Another Code: Recollection

If you were excited by last week’s eShop update and its inclusion of a demo for Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown, then you’re absolutely going to love this week’s update: it marks the release of the full Prince of Persia game! We’re huge fans of the Metroidvania-style platformer, so be sure to check it out if you want a look at the first big game of 2024.
Also worth checking out: Turnip Boy Robs a Bank, the sequel to the excellent Turnip Boy Commits Tax Evasion. Our review went live earlier this morning, but the short version is that it’s still an absolute blast to play.
See the full list below and also check out Nintendo’s updated Game Store list, here.
- Another Code: Recollection – Sleuth your way to the truth across two fully enhanced mystery adventures — including one previously unreleased in North America — in the Another Code: Recollection game. Help Ashley Mizuki Robins solve riddles, gather clues and investigate the traces of the past to uncover the true fates of her parents. Another Code: Recollection launches on Jan. 19 and will be available in Nintendo eShop or in the My Nintendo Store on Nintendo.com. Download the free demo featuring the game’s first chapter from Nintendo eShop today, then carry over your progress to the full game after purchasing.
- Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown – Prince of Persia returns in this new installment of the legendary franchise! Dash into a stylish and thrilling action-adventure platformer set in a mythological Persian world where the boundaries of time and space are yours to manipulate. Play as Sargon and evolve from sword-wielding prodigy to extraordinary legend as you master acrobatic combat and unlock new Time Powers and unique super abilities. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown launches on the Nintendo Switch system today. A free demo of the game is available now in the Nintendo eShop.
- Turnip Boy Robs a Bank – Turnip Boy is ready to commit more felonies in this comedic action-adventure game with roguelite elements. This time, the career criminal is teaming up with the fearsome Pickled Gang to plan and execute the weirdest heist of all time! Shake down hostages, steal precious valuables and explore the deep, dark depths and history of the Botanical Bank. Bank robbing isn’t easy, so be prepared for an intense getaway. Turnip Boy Robs a Bank is available now!
- Golden Sun – Embark on a quest with the magic-wielding heroes Isaac, Garet, Ivan and Mia as they fight to prevent the ancient power of Alchemy from being unleashed on their home world, Weyard. Explore towns, caverns and dungeons as you solve puzzles and face challenges that will push their magical abilities.
- Golden Sun: The Lost Age – Follow the young Adept Felix, the antagonist of the original Golden Sun, on his mission to prove that Alchemy isn’t a destructive force. Adepts Jenna, Sheba and Kraden join Felix on his mission as powerful and enigmatic new challenges face them all.
- Snowy Wonderland – Bundle up and celebrate World Snow Day this Sunday, Jan. 21 with a flurry of games on the Nintendo Switch system! Grab a cup of hot cocoa, and play your favorite games that feature snowy environments such as racing on Mount Wario and Sherbert Land on the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe game and the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe – Booster Course Pass DLC. Become one with the snow with Kirby’s Snow Bowl Super Ability in the Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe game. Fight the elements in your quest to save Hyrule by cooking up some Spicy Peppers in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom game. Indulge in the snowy fun and build perfect Snowboys in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Stay warm and enjoy the snow this World Snow Day!
- Check out the full list of deals available this week at https://www.nintendo.com/store/sales-and-deals.
- Arcade Archives COSMO GANG THE PUZZLE
- Bugby
- Car Racing Highway Driving Simulator – PREMIUM EDITION – Available Jan. 19
- Chess Grandmaster Royal Bundle
- Choo-Choo Charles
- Classic Games Collection Vol.2 Holiday Edition
- Colorful Adventures Bundle
- Death Motel – Available Jan. 19
- Detective – Stella Porta Case
- Downhill Driver: Extreme Racing Simulator
- DreadOut 2
- Dungeons 3 – Nintendo Switch Complete Collection
- Easy Dice for RPG/Tabletop
- EGGCONSOLE MARCHEN VEIL PC-8801mkIISR
- Fairytale Theatre-Momotaro’s Adventure-
- Fastest Finger First! 3 Hint Quiz
- For a Vast Future Definitive Edition
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel – Ultimate Edition
- Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 – Ultimate Edition
- Gladiatorial Conquest Battle: Arena of Legends
- Knights of Grayfang
- Lil’ Guardsman – Available Jan. 23
- Monster Truck Freestyle – Available Jan. 20
- Neon Drifter – Cyber Racing
- Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters – Available Jan. 23
- Neptunia: Sisters VS Sisters Deluxe Bundle – Available Jan. 23
- Notes + Stickers Special Edition
- Railway Empire – Nintendo Switch Starter Bundle
- Reigns: Three Kingdoms
- Rescue! DROPKICK ON MY DEVIL!!
- Saga of the Moon Priestess – Available Jan. 24
- Shalnor Legends Double Bundle
- Sir Questionnaire
- Super Sean 007
- Superfluous Returnz
- The Cub – Available Jan. 19
- The Legend of Steel Empire – Available Jan. 23
- The Pedestrian
- Tropico 6 – Nintendo Switch Starter Bundle
- Vigour
- Witch Rise – Available Jan. 19